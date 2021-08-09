$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. 725,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,433. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

