$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Several research firms have commented on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.06. The stock had a trading volume of 697,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.60. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $152.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.