$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NOV.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NOV by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after buying an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

