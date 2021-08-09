$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.88. 3,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a one year low of $120.92 and a one year high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

