$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 648,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,877. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

