10,432 Shares in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.