10,502 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,806,368 shares in the company, valued at $499,763,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,234,229 shares of company stock valued at $493,365,039 over the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.