12,192 Shares in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

