$125.38 Million in Sales Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report $125.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.05 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $91.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Shares of SMAR opened at $71.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.86. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.93 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,440 shares of company stock worth $22,883,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $80,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

