1,256 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,870,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in PayPal by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $279.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

