136,920 Shares in Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRU. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crucible Acquisition stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

