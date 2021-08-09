$138.07 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce $138.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.80 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $551.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.38 million to $563.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $626.62 million, with estimates ranging from $613.44 million to $640.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $10,414,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after buying an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $41.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

