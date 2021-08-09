14,093 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Acquired by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.29. 3,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,159. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

