141,415 Shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 141,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.25% of Brigham Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

