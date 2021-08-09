$148.11 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report sales of $148.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.85 million and the lowest is $134.16 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $610.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.78 million to $665.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $858.39 million, with estimates ranging from $712.70 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. 133,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,784. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.08. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

