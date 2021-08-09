1,582 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The AES by 182.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in The AES during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in The AES during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The AES by 35.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of AES opened at $24.60 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -117.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

