15,959 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 67.4% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after buying an additional 1,359,700 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 143.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $22,596,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $19,225,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $41.22 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.01.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

