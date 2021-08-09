$165.16 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce $165.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $650.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $653.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $699.72 million, with estimates ranging from $694.40 million to $711.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COR. Cowen raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Shares of COR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,629 shares of company stock worth $1,469,353. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 16,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.