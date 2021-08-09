16,734 Shares in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

ORC opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $607.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORC shares. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

