180 Degree Capital (TURN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,807. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92.

In related news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 8,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $67,259.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,447 shares of company stock worth $116,191. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

