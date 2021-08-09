19,845 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

