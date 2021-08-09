$2.19 EPS Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will report earnings per share of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $172.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,891. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

