-$2.78 EPS Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings per share of ($2.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.55). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.05) to ($9.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,200,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESPR traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,672. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

