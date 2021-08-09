20,770 Shares in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TACA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TACA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

