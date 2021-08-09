2,358 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,748,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,272,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 263,654 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

