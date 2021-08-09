23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Up 4.5%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 9.14 and last traded at 9.09. Approximately 5,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,389,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.70.

ME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $300,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $8,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.