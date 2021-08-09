$24.16 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce sales of $24.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the highest is $24.52 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $108.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $112.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $133.64 million, with estimates ranging from $129.56 million to $137.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AcuityAds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

ATY stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AcuityAds stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 472,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of AcuityAds as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

