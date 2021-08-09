$25.95 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post $25.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. Omeros posted sales of $13.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $94.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.85 million to $94.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $113.20 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. Omeros’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. WBB Securities upped their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 73,113 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Omeros by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 427,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $6,435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at about $5,283,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMER stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $915.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.