2,875 Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,038 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,178 shares of company stock worth $475,713 in the last 90 days. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IGMS stock opened at $77.71 on Monday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of -1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.34.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

