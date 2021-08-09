$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,598 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CSX by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

