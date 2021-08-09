3,039 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,025,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,756,000 after purchasing an additional 442,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,139. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.