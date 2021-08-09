34,006 Shares in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Code Chain New Continent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.17. Code Chain New Continent Limited has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 157.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

