34,057 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $194.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $526.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.