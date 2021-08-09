$385.98 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post $385.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.00 million to $388.20 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $370.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $46,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,254. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

