3M (NYSE:MMM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $208.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3M seems well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities and shareholder-friendly policies in the quarters ahead. Healthy business in healthcare, home improvement and other markets will be tailwinds in the quarters ahead. In second-quarter 2021, its earnings surpassed estimates by 15.11%. For 2021, the company increased the earnings projection to $9.70-$10.10 per share. Revenues are expected to grow 7-10% year over year versus 5-8% mentioned earlier. However, an inflation in raw materials and logistic costs are predicted to hurt the company's earnings by 65-80 cents per share in 2021. Restructuring charges of $60-$110 million for second-half 2021, supply-chain woes, lower respirator demand issues and high legal costs are concerning. In the past three months, 3M's shares have underperformed the industry.”

Get 3M alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.92.

MMM stock opened at $198.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.