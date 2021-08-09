3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $198.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.39. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

