$421.00 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $421.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.91 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $287.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFG. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NFG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. 8,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

