45,080 Shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Bought by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brigham Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $13,883,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.37. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

