46,115 Shares in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

SIFY opened at $3.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. Sify Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sify Technologies Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.