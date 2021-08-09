4,711 Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $85.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.89 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.60.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.46.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

