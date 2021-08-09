$541.19 Million in Sales Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report sales of $541.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.19 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $474.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNTR. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,246. The stock has a market cap of $346.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 159.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $8,275,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at $3,680,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 1,673.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 519,208 shares in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

