5,725 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

LMND opened at $80.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of -21.57. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.58.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

