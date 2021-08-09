$6.42 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce sales of $6.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the highest is $6.59 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $26.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $27.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $29.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,615. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

