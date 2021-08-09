$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.76 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $27.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.93 billion to $28.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $28.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.90 billion to $29.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

VIAC traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 12,320,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,105,199. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $274,539,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

