$6.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce earnings of $6.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.43 and the lowest is $6.09. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 346.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $38,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $1,686,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $13.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,656,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,885. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $112.30 and a 12 month high of $196.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

