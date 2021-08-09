6,000 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $143.86 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 399.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $982,905. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

