$642.59 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report sales of $642.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.50 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. 1,114,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,998. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,670,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,772,000 after purchasing an additional 324,933 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,176,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 230,825 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

