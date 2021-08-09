$673.53 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce sales of $673.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $696.60 million and the lowest is $657.70 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Envista stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. Envista has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.