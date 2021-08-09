$7.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce sales of $7.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,506. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

