70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.43 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$466.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.83 million.

70489 has a twelve month low of C$18.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded 70489 (PAA.TO) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

